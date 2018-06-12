Austria closing mosques is threat to interreligious dialogue - Turkish PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Austria’s decision to close down mosques and expel foreign-funded imams is a threat to dialogue between religions and the decision should be changed, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a news conference in Afghanistan April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo

He made the comments at a news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. Yildirim said it is a “great mistake and greatly unfortunate” that the decision came shortly before Austria takes over the presidency of the European Union.

A spokesman for the Austrian government declined to comment.