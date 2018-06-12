FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 12, 2018 / 9:23 AM / in an hour

Austria closing mosques is threat to interreligious dialogue - Turkish PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Austria’s decision to close down mosques and expel foreign-funded imams is a threat to dialogue between religions and the decision should be changed, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a news conference in Afghanistan April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo

He made the comments at a news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. Yildirim said it is a “great mistake and greatly unfortunate” that the decision came shortly before Austria takes over the presidency of the European Union.

A spokesman for the Austrian government declined to comment.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Francois Murphy in Vienna; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.