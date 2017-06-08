Turkey's Ziraat Participation GM to lead Halkbank, Vakifbank to get new GM -sources

ANKARA, June 8 (Reuters) - The general manager of Turkey's Ziraat Participation Bank, the Islamic lending arm of state-run Ziraat Bank, will take over as head of another state-owned bank, Halkbank, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Osman Arslan will take the top position at Halkbank following an up-coming board meeting, the sources said.

They also said Mehmet Emin Ozcan, the governor of the Turkish Cypriot central bank, would assume the position of general manager at Turkey's Vakifbank.