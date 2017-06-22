Turkey considering measures on interest rates on deposits, Erdogan aide says

ISTANBUL, June 22 (Reuters) - The fact that Turkish banks are raising interest rates on deposits is a "big problem" and the government is considering measures to tackle this, an aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Cemil Ertem made the comment in an interview with broadcaster NTV. Turkey wants to see low interest rates across the board in order to spur spending, consumption and growth. Ertem did not give details on what kind of measures the government could take.