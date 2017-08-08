FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish bank lending to rise 16-18 pct this year, industry group says
August 8, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 6 days ago

Turkish bank lending to rise 16-18 pct this year, industry group says

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Turkish banks are seen posting a 16 to 18 percent rise in annual loans by the end of 2017, the general secretary of the Turkish Banks Association said on Tuesday.

Ekrem Keskin also told a news conference that loan growth in the first seven months of this year was twice that compared to the same period a year earlier.

President Tayyip Erdogan has been on a push to get banks to lend more, to help boost growth after last year's failed coup. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

