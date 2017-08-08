FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish bank lending to rise 16-18 pct this year, industry group says
Sections
Featured
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 2 months ago

Turkish bank lending to rise 16-18 pct this year, industry group says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Turkish banks are seen posting a 16 to 18 percent rise in annual loans by the end of 2017, the general secretary of the Turkish Banks Association said on Tuesday.

Ekrem Keskin also told a news conference that loan growth in the first seven months of this year was twice that compared to the same period a year earlier.

President Tayyip Erdogan has been on a push to get banks to lend more, to help boost growth after last year’s failed coup. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.