Turkish bank lending to rise 16-18 pct this year, industry group says

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Turkish banks are seen posting a 16 to 18 percent rise in annual loans by the end of 2017, the general secretary of the Turkish Banks Association said on Tuesday.

Ekrem Keskin also told a news conference that loan growth in the first seven months of this year was twice that compared to the same period a year earlier.

President Tayyip Erdogan has been on a push to get banks to lend more, to help boost growth after last year’s failed coup. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)