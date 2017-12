ANKARA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkish banks’ net profit between January and November rose 29 percent from the same period in 2016, data from the BDDK banking regulator showed on Friday.

Turkey’s lenders, which include Isbank, Garanti and Akbank, posted a combined net profit of 45.2 billion lira ($11.97 billion), the data showed. ($1 = 3.7760 liras) (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay)