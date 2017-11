ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkish banks’ net profit in the first ten months of the year rose 28.3 percent from the same period in 2016, data from the BDDK banking regulator showed on Wednesday.

Turkey's lenders, which include Isbank, Garanti and Akbank, posted a combined net profit of 41.2 billion lira ($10.41 billion), the data showed, compared with 32.1 billion lira a year earlier. ($1 = 3.9589 liras)