ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul has decided to start buying back its C class shares from willing stakeholders, the stock exchange said on Tuesday, in line with its plans toward a public offering.

In a written statement on its website, Borsa Istanbul said detailed information on the buyback would be sent to its C class shareholders via mail. C class shares constitute 9.40 percent of the company. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)