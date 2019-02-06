At least one killed after building collapses in Istanbul: NTV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and four others were left under rubble after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul, Turkish private broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear why the building, in the Kartal district, had collapsed. Several police, ambulances and firefighters were sent to the site, NTV said.
Emergency teams were trying to reach the four individuals left under the rubble, NTV said.
