Turkey's cenbank says improvements in core inflation limited

ANKARA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank governor said on Tuesday that improvements in core inflation were limited, adding that measures taken by the food committee were partially contributing to a fall in food prices.

The central bank, at its quarterly inflation outlook, raised its year-end forecast for annual inflation to 8.7 percent from 8.5 percent previously, citing double-digit increases in food prices. The government's food committee is working toward measures to bring stability to volatile food prices. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)