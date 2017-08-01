FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey cenbank says will maintain tight policy until price outlook improves
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
August 1, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 4 days ago

Turkey cenbank says will maintain tight policy until price outlook improves

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank governor said on Tuesday that current levels of inflation pose risks to pricing behaviour, and a tight monetary policy will be maintained until the inflation outlook displays significant improvement.

Speaking at the central bank's quarterly inflation report, Murat Cetinkaya also said the bank would continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of its goal of price stability. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)

