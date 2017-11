ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Volatility in Turkey’s lira and a rise in oil prices may push inflation up in the short term, Central Bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

Cetinkaya told a news conference that loan growth in Turkey had delayed a tight stance in monetary policy, and inflation risks were still to the upside. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and David Dolan; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)