FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish cenbank policy stance tight enough to lower inflation- governor
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
New York's Uzbeks unnerved by bearded attack suspect
New York Attack
New York's Uzbeks unnerved by bearded attack suspect
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 1, 2017 / 8:43 AM / Updated a day ago

Turkish cenbank policy stance tight enough to lower inflation- governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank’s current policy stance is tight enough to bring inflation down and the tightness of monetary policy will be seen more clearly from the start of 2018, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

He told a news conference on the bank’s quarterly inflation report that the bank will implement the correct policy combination to bring inflation to the bank’s 5 percent target and that there should not be too frequent variation in monetary policy.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and David Dolan; Writing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.