FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish central bank says sees upward trend in core goods inflation in October
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 1, 2017 / 11:28 AM / a day ago

Turkish central bank says sees upward trend in core goods inflation in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank sees an upward trend in the inflation of core goods in October, it said in the minutes of its latest meeting released on Wednesday, citing the end of temporary tax reductions for some products.

The bank last week kept interest rates steady for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations, as it looks to balance double-digit inflation with President Tayyip Erdogan’s calls for cheaper credit.

“The fact that inflation expectations and the pricing behaviour show no sign of improvement jeopardises the inflation outlook. All these developments necessitate the maintaining of the tight monetary policy stance,” the bank said in the minutes, which were posted on its website on Wednesday. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.