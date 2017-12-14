FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's central bank to maintain tight policy as hikes top rate
#Markets News
December 14, 2017 / 11:15 AM / in 2 days

Turkey's central bank to maintain tight policy as hikes top rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday it will keep monetary policy tight until the inflation outlook displays a significant improvement and becomes consistent with targets, as it raised its late liquidity window rate by 50 basis points.

Current elevated levels of inflation and developments in cost factors have increased the risks on expectations and the pricing behaviour and the bank would deliver further monetary tightening if needed, it said in a statement.

The central bank left its other three main interest rates on hold.

Turkish inflation hit its highest in 14 years last month, surging by an annual 12.98 percent as transport and food costs spiked, heaping pressure on the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

The bank has used unorthodox moves to tighten policy, heightening the perception it wants to avoid conventional rate hikes in the face of President Tayyip Erdogan’s often-stated opposition to high borrowing costs. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
