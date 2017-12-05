FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's central bank sets 2018-2020 inflation target at 5 percent
December 5, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 2 days ago

Turkey's central bank sets 2018-2020 inflation target at 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Tuesday its target for 2018-2020 inflation was 5 percent, maintaining what has so far proved to be an elusive goal for the bank, given President Tayyip Erdogan’s calls for looser policy.

In its monetary and exchange rate policy document for 2018 released on Tuesday, the bank said inflation targeting will continue as the monetary policy regime. It also said that one-week repo transactions were intended to be its main funding instrument. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

