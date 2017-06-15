FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey sentences UN war crimes judge to 7.5 years on 'terrorism' charges
June 15, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey sentences UN war crimes judge to 7.5 years on 'terrorism' charges

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Turkey has sentenced a judge at a U.N. war crimes court to 7 years and six months in prison on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization", the court in the Hague, Netherlands said on Thursday.

Judge Aydin Sedaf Akay has been held since September, one of tens of thousands of Turkish officials arrested in a crackdown on people and organisations after a foiled coup in which hundreds died.

The U.N. court said in a statement that Turkey's actions violated international law, as Akay should enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Ralph Boulton

