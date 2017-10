ANKARA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Istanbul’s main Ataturk airport was closed to traffic on Thursday after a private jet crashed on the runway, Turkey’s Dogan news agency said.

The jet, registered as TC-KON, crashed as it was landing, Dogan said. There were no immediate reports of casualties. (Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Andrew Roche)