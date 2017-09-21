FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Oil report
September 21, 2017 / 8:28 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Istanbul's Ataturk airport reopens after jet crash, Turkish Airlines CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

ANKARA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Istanbul’s main Ataturk airport was reopened to traffic on Thursday after a private jet crashed on the runway, causing authorities to suspend flights, the head of Turkish Airlines said on Twitter.

The jet, registered as TC-KON, crashed after reporting a malfunction as it was taking off, the state-run news agency Anadolu said. The flight was heading to the Ercan airport in northern Cyprus, Anadolu reported.

Police said the jet’s two pilots, a cabin crew member and a passenger were slightly injured in the crash.

The jet’s rear end was detached from the aircraft, with emergency teams and firefighters at the crash site, images from a Reuters photographer on the scene showed.

The jet had briefly burst into flames after crashing, causing traffic at the airport to be suspended, Anadolu said.

Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Bilal Eksi said both runways at the airport were now operational.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Dirimcan Barut, Umit Bektas and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Larry King

