ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s business lobbies said on Tuesday that tighter monetary policy is needed to stabilise the lira and U.S.-Turkish disputes should be solved through diplomacy.

Traders work at their desks on the floor of the Borsa Istanbul in Istanbul, Turkey, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

In a joint statement, TUSIAD and TOBB Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges said a concrete roadmap should be prepared to lower inflation permanently.