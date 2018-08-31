Erdogan accuses West of declaring economic war on Turkey, says 'we have our God'

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not be toppled or suppressed by the “economic war” declared against it by the West, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, amid a widening currency crisis that has seen the lira plunge nearly 40 percent this year.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

“If they have their dollars, we have our God. They can’t topple Turkey with dollars,” Erdogan told supporters in the northwestern province of Balikesir.

He also called credit ratings agencies “imposters and racketeers” and asked Turks to not heed their evaluations.