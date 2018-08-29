FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 29, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany says is not planning aid for Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has no plans to grant Turkey financial aid to help it weather a currency crisis that has sent the lira tumbling, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“Our position remains unchanged,” said spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer when asked about a media report that the German government was considering providing emergency financial assistance to Turkey.

Speaking during a regular government news conference, Demmer added that Germany had an interest in a stable, prosperous and democratic Turkey and was watching developments there closely.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.