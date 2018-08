WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States “will pay nothing” to Turkey for the release of detained American pastor Andrew Brunson, who he called “a great patriot hostage.”

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the news media while walking across the South Lawn after arriving in Marine One from a recent trip to New York at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey!” Trump said on Twitter.