FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Turkey to work with France, Italy on national missile defence system - defence minister
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Bollywood lures Apple, Amazon and Netflix in Eros library sale
Top News
Bollywood lures Apple, Amazon and Netflix in Eros library sale
Suu Kyi turns to state media amid fears for newly gained freedoms
Asia
Suu Kyi turns to state media amid fears for newly gained freedoms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 10:05 AM / a month ago

Turkey to work with France, Italy on national missile defence system - defence minister

Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik addresses the media during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, April 21, 2017. Ozgur Yurdakadim/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout viaFiles

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will cooperate with France and Italy on developing a national missile defence system project, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Tuesday, saying the focus was on development of the systems rather than purchasing.

"We will meet our immediate demands by buying the S-400 systems, and develop our own national air and missile defence systems on the other hand," Isik said in an interview on state television channel TRT Haber.

"All technical work is completed, and we have arrived at the final decision point on buying S-400 systems from Russia," Isik added.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Can Sezer; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.