ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank is evaluating opportunities to sell its Turkish unit Denizbank, five sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Banks from Gulf countries and China had expressed interest in buying Sberbank’s holding in the Turkish lender, three of the sources said. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)