ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rose 3.59 percent to 26,611 vehicles in January from a year earlier, Turkey’s Automotive Distributors Association said on Friday.

Total automobile sales in 2018 is expected to be between 925,000 and 975,000, it also said. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)