Turkey's Erdogan says not requesting limit on capital flows

ANKARA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he was not requesting a limit on capital flows, clarifying comments he made on Sunday calling on the cabinet to block moves by businessmen “traitors” who tried to move assets abroad.

In a speech in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said businessmen need to show a “domestic, national stance” as Turkey is under attacks aimed at the economy, but there was nothing wrong with sending money abroad for investments. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)