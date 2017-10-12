FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will maintain tight monetary policy - cenbank governor
October 12, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 5 days ago

Turkey will maintain tight monetary policy - cenbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will maintain its tight monetary policy stance decisively to ensure the inflation outlook is aligned with the bank’s target, Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Thursday.

Speaking at the annual IMF and World Bank meeting in Washington, Cetinkaya said that factors affecting inflation would be closely monitored and that the bank would further tighten its policy if needed. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

