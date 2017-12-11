FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish econmin says high rate hike expectations not well intentioned
December 11, 2017 / 9:50 AM / a day ago

Turkish econmin says high rate hike expectations not well intentioned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy minister said on Monday he would support the central bank’s “independent, free, autonomous” interest rate decision this Thursday, adding that he believed high rate hike expectations were not well-intentioned.

“There are people who say the bank should raise rates by 100, 150 or even 300 basis points, I don’t think they have good intentions,” Nihat Zeybekci told state broadcaster TRT Haber in an interview broadcast live.

A Reuters poll of 18 economists forecast a 100 basis point rate hike from the bank on its late liquidity window rate. The bank will announce its rates decision after a monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

