Turkey's net external debt stock $283.1 bln at the end of Q2 -treasury

ISTANBUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s net foreign debt stock stood at $283.1 billion at the end of second quarter, while gross foreign debt stock was $432.4 billion, the Treasury said on Friday.

The Treasury also said public net debt stock stood at 236.8 billion lira as of June 30, while EU-defined government debt stock was 797.6 billion lira in the same period.

The net foreign debt stock figure, released on a quarterly basis, was at $266.7 billion at the end of the first quarter. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)