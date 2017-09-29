FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's net external debt stock $283.1 bln at the end of Q2 -treasury
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2017 / 9:25 AM / in 18 days

Turkey's net external debt stock $283.1 bln at the end of Q2 -treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s net foreign debt stock stood at $283.1 billion at the end of second quarter, while gross foreign debt stock was $432.4 billion, the Treasury said on Friday.

The Treasury also said public net debt stock stood at 236.8 billion lira as of June 30, while EU-defined government debt stock was 797.6 billion lira in the same period.

The net foreign debt stock figure, released on a quarterly basis, was at $266.7 billion at the end of the first quarter. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.