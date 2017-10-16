FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's credit fund has backed 219 bln lira of loans - finance minister
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 6 days ago

Turkey's credit fund has backed 219 bln lira of loans - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Credit Guarantee Fund has backed loans worth 219 billion lira ($60.18 billion) so far, Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Monday.

The size of the Credit Guarantee Fund, a government stimulus that guarantees loans to small and medium-sized enterprises that could not otherwise get credit, was increased by more than ten-fold to 250 billion lira in March.

Speaking at a news conference, Agbal also said that Turkey will allocate some additional 18 billion lira for defence modernisation. ($1 = 3.6391 liras) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.