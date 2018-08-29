FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 6:33 AM / in 20 minutes

Turkish finance minister says does not see big risk to economy: Hurriyet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said he does not see a big risk to the country’s economy or financial system, the Hurriyet daily reported on Wednesday.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak arrive for a meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

“We do not see a big risk about Turkey’s economy or financial system,” Albayrak was quoted as saying when asked about the biggest risk for 2019.

Albayrak made the comments to reporters on the plane back from his visit to Paris on Monday. He said he does not see a big risk because Turkey’s net public debt and household debt are very low and its financial system is very strong.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Kim Coghill

