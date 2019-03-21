Turkey extends tax cuts in cars, housing and furniture - Official Gazette

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey extended the deadline for tax cuts on housing, automotive, and furniture, the Official Gazette showed on Thursday, in a move aiming to further boost consumption.

Ankara had imposed the tax cuts last year to help combat inflation, which hit a 15-year peak in October. It eased to just below 20 percent in February.

Tax cuts on cars are extended until June 30, while those on furniture and housing will remain in effect until Dec. 31, the gazette showed.