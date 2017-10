ANKARA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Turkey will reduce a planned 40 percent tax hike on motor vehicles to a “reasonable level”, government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said on Monday after a cabinet meeting.

President Tayyip Erdogan said at the weekend that the proposed tax increase would be reviewed, just days after it was announced last week by Finance Minister Naci Agbal. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)