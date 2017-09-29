FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish economy minister says tax hikes won't boost economy
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2017 / 9:35 AM / in 18 days

Turkish economy minister says tax hikes won't boost economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy minister said on Friday tax increases announced earlier this week would not boost the economy, after the measures announced along with the government’s medium-term plan attracted criticism.

“It would be wrong to say that the tax revenues would have an exhilarating effect on the economy, that’s all I want to say about this,” Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told reporters.

Zeybekci also said there were currently no obstacles for exports to Iraq after the Iraqi Kurdish referendum earlier this week.

He added that work was underway to authorise four companies for export of tomatoes to Russia. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.