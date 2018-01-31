FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 8:12 AM / Updated a day ago

Turkish 2017 foreign arrivals jump 27.84 pct to 32.41 mln -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey surged 27.84 percent in 2017 to 32.41 million, data from the Tourism Ministry showed on Wednesday.

The number of Russian visitors to Turkey in the same period rose more than five-fold to 4.72 million people, the data indicated. In December alone, foreign arrivals to Turkey jumped 30.84 percent.

Earlier on Wednesday, data showed Turkey’s tourism revenues jumped by nearly a fifth to $26.28 billion in 2017, rebounding after a sharp fall a year earlier. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

