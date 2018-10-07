FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Turkey finance minister says to announce strong programme against inflation

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will announce a strong programme to combat inflation, the state-run Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Posters of U.S. dollar and Turkish lira are seen on a currency exchange shop in the city of Azaz, Syria August 18, 2018. Picture taken August 18, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

Earlier this week, data showed Turkey’s inflation surged to a 15-year high of nearly 25 percent in September. Albayrak had later said he would announce a programme to battle rising inflation next week.

Albayrak was also cited as saying a rebalancing period in Turkey’s economy had begun and that there would be no compromise on budget discipline.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dale Hudson

