ANKARA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s TMSF fund has been appointed to calculate the damage of last year’s coup attempt to state institutions, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday.

The head of the TMSF, the state fund that runs seized companies, was dismissed in a post-coup decree in January.

Bozdag, who is also the government spokesman, made the comments to reporters following a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)