Turkey president says Istanbul election irregularities should lead to annulment: Sabah

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said irregularities in Istanbul’s local elections, such as the appointment of ballot box officials, should lead to the annulment of the vote, the pro-government Sabah newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Initial results show the main opposition Republican People’s Party narrowly won control of Turkey’s biggest city in the mayoral elections, seemingly bringing an end to the 25-year rule there by Erdogan’s AK Party and its Islamist predecessors.