Turkey's main opposition mayor candidate in Istanbul demands mandate

Ekrem Imamoglu, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate for mayor of Istanbul, greets his supporters in Istanbul, Turkey April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition candidate in Istanbul called on the High Election Board (YSK) on Wednesday to mandate him as elected mayor, after the ruling AK Party objected to results that saw him earn a narrow victory over his rival.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul after the YSK ruled in favour of recounting votes in eight districts of the country’s largest city, Ekrem Imamoglu said that while there could be minor errors in vote counts the outcome will not change.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had campaigned hard for his AK Party in the weeks ahead of the election.