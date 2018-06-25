Opposition denied equal conditions in Turkey elections: OSCE observers

ANKARA (Reuters) - Opposition parties were denied equal conditions for campaigning in Turkey’s elections and the incumbent president and ruling party enjoyed undue advantages, including in the media, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday.

“The restrictions we have seen on fundamental freedoms have had an impact on these elections. I hope that Turkey lifts these restrictions as soon as possible,” said Ignacio Sanchez Amor, head of the OSCE short-term observer mission in Turkey.

But observers from the rights body praised the high participation of Turkish citizens in the elections, saying they had demonstrated their commitment to democracy. Turnout in Sunday’s polls was around 87 percent.