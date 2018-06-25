FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 25, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Opposition denied equal conditions in Turkey elections: OSCE observers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Opposition parties were denied equal conditions for campaigning in Turkey’s elections and the incumbent president and ruling party enjoyed undue advantages, including in the media, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday.

“The restrictions we have seen on fundamental freedoms have had an impact on these elections. I hope that Turkey lifts these restrictions as soon as possible,” said Ignacio Sanchez Amor, head of the OSCE short-term observer mission in Turkey.

But observers from the rights body praised the high participation of Turkish citizens in the elections, saying they had demonstrated their commitment to democracy. Turnout in Sunday’s polls was around 87 percent.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.