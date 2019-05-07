Ousted Istanbul mayor to stand in election re-run: main opposition

Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), who was elected mayor after the March 31 elections, addresses his supporters after the High Election Board (YSK) decided to re-run the mayoral election, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Ousted Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu will again run as the main opposition CHP party’s candidate in next month’s repeat of the city’s election, the CHP leader said on Tuesday, a day after Turkey’s election board annulled the March vote.

Imamoglu had earned a narrow victory over President Tayyip Erdogan’s candidate in the March 31 elections, but Turkey’s election board on Monday ruled to repeat the vote over various irregularities after an appeal by Erdogan’s AK Party.

In a speech to lawmakers of his Republican People’s Party (CHP) in parliament, Kemal Kilicdaroglu said he believed Imamoglu would emerge victorious from the renewed election on June 23, and added that the election board was “destroying laws, the judiciary and justice.”