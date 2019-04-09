World News
April 9, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Erdogan's AKP says doubt will remain unless Istanbul votes again

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 8, 2019. Cem Oksuz/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Doubt over local election results in Istanbul will remain if Turkey’s High Election Board (YSK) rejects an appeal by President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP) to renew elections in the city, a party vice chairman said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, AKP Deputy Chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz said his party would demand a renewal of the mayoral elections in Istanbul after determining what he said were irregularities that directly impacted the vote.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

