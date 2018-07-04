FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Erdogan won 52.59 percent of Turkey's presidential vote: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan won 52.59 percent of votes in the June 24 presidential elections, broadcaster CNN Turk said, citing official results from Turkey’s High Electoral Board.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters gathered in front of AKP headquarters in Ankara, Turkey June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The main opposition’s candidate Muharrem Ince won 30.64 percent, while the jailed candidate of the pro-Kurdish opposition, Selahattin Demirtas, won 8.40 percent of votes, CNN Turk said.

In the parliamentary election, Erdogan’s ruling AK Party won 295 seats in the 600-seat assembly, according to CNN Turk, while its nationalist MHP ally won 49 seats.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

