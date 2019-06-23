World News
June 23, 2019 / 2:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Polls close in Istanbul re-run election seen as test for Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine greet people after casting their ballots, outside a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Polls closed and votes were to be counted on Sunday in the re-run of Istanbul’s mayoral election, which has become a referendum on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s policies and a test of Turkey’s ailing democracy.

Initial ballot results were expected to be reported over the next few hours in Turkey’s largest city.

In the first vote in March - the results of which were later scrapped - the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate secured a narrow victory over Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP).

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

