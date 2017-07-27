FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 13 days ago

Germany's Enercon, Turkey's Limak and Adnan Polat bid in Turkish wind project tender - source

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 27 (Reuters) - A consortium including Germany's Enercon, Turkey's Limak and Adnan Polat placed a bid for the Turkish energy ministry's wind power project tender on Thursday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The tender will be worth a total $1 billion, the source said, adding that more consortia including German companies would also bid through the day.

The project will involve the construction of a 1,000 MW power plant and wind turbines, which will increase Turkey's wind energy production by 17 percent. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

