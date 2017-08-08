FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan takes aim at bank profits, calls for cheaper credit
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 2 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan takes aim at bank profits, calls for cheaper credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at the banking industry on Tuesday, saying it was a “disaster” that lenders were emphasising profits over what he said was their duty to boost the domestic economy.

Erdogan, who was speaking to the chamber of commerce and industry in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, said he believed that state-owned banks would take steps to bring down the cost of credit for borrowers.

“Banks have almost doubled their profitability. This is a disaster,” he said, in comments carried live on television. “I think it is our right to expect banks to lower interest rates and contribute to the country’s growth.”

Erdogan, who thinks banks should loan more to boost the economy, has repeatedly described himself as an “enemy” of interest rates. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)

