a month ago
Featured
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 2:14 PM / a month ago

EU's Hahn says Turkey must respect rule of law

European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn gestures as he addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 17, 2015.Francois Lenoir/Files

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - European Union commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Thursday he had raised with the Turkish government the need for Ankara to respect the rule of law and that people have the right to a fair trial.

Hahn, speaking on the day that the EU parliament called for Turkeys' European Union accession talks to be suspended, said he also brought up the issue of human rights activists who were detained on Wednesday, but had not received a sufficient answer.

Hahn was speaking to reporters at the end of a visit to Turkey during which he met Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and other government ministers.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

