REFILE-Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 26

(Refiles to change date in the headline)

ANKARA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 3.8026 against the U.S. dollar at 0449 GMT, little changed from a close of 3.8090 on Monday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.94 percent in spot trade at Monday’s close.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.60 percent to 111,765.00 points on Monday.

CAPACITY AND MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE DATA

Turkish capacity utilisation an manufacturing confidence data will be announced. (1130GMT)

ISRAEL DEPORTS TWO TURKS

Israel has ordered the deportation of two of three Turks who were briefly arrested during Palestinian demonstrations last week after U.S. President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

EMERGENCY RULE DECREE

A new emergency decree in Turkey could allow vigilantes to carry out political violence with impunity against opponents of the government suspected of involvement in last year’s coup attempt, Turkey’s main lawyers’ groups said on Monday.

JOURNALIST TRIAL

A Turkish judge ordered four prominent journalists and senior staff from the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper to remain in jail for at least two more months during their trial.

ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Chad for an official visit. He will meet with Chad President Idriss Deby, and later hold a joint news conference.

