Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 25

ANKARA, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 3.8100 against the U.S. dollar at 0539 GMT, little changed from a close of 3.8093 on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.69 percent in spot trade at Friday’s close.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.16 percent to 111,099.47 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Major global stock indexes slipped on Friday in light pre-holiday trade, exacerbated by weakness in several blue-chip companies’ shares, while Spanish bond yields rose after separatists won a Catalan election.

2018 BUDGET

Turkey’s parliament has approved the government’s 2018 budget, which includes increased spending on defence and projects a rise in the fiscal deficit to 65.9 billion lira ($17.28 billion).

NEW HIRINGS Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday that Turkey would employ an additional 110,000 public servants in 2018 including teachers, medical and religious personnel.

DISMISSALS

Turkey said on Sunday that 2,756 people were dismissed from their jobs in public institutions including soldiers, teachers and ministry personnel over links to “terror” organisations.

VAKIFBANK

The Turkish Treasury will take over a 58.45 percent stake in Vakifbank currently held by the General Directorate of Foundations, under the Prime Minister’s office, an emergency decree published in the Official Gazette said on Sunday.

U.S. TRIAL OF BANKER

A New York jury in the trial of a Turkish banker accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions showed signs of division on Friday as it ended its third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

TURKS ARRESTED IN ISRAEL

An Israeli court on Saturday freed without charge three Turks who had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting police outside a Jerusalem holy site contested by Jews and Muslims, a police spokesman said.

GALATASARAY

Veteran coach Fatih Terim took the reins at Galatasaray for a fourth time on Friday, days after the 20-times Turkey champions parted ways with Croatian Igor Tudor, the Istanbul club said.

ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Sudan for an official visit (0700 GMT). He will meet with Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, and later hold a joint news conference.

